Marian Joyce Mattson, 93, of Washburn, WI, went to her home in heaven on August 14, 2021. She was born on July 7, 1928, in Mason, WI, the first of eight children to Elwood and Mabel Wicklund.
She married James P. Mattson on Sept. 1, 1951 at Bethany Baptist Church in Mason.
Marian and Jim lived in Madison, Racine, LaCrosse, and Wausau before traveling north to their hometown of Washburn and, finally, their lake home in Iron River, WI.
She is survived by three daughters; Cyndee (Robert) Marx, Julie (James) Lynd, and Lori (Michael) Byrnes.; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and six siblings.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Jim; a son, Mark; a great-grandson, her parents and her sister, Gale.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff who cared for Marian at Northern Lights Services for their wonderful care and kindness during mom’s stay there.
Funeral services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Washburn, WI.
Memorials may be sent to Bethany Baptist Church or Northern Lights Services.
Bratley Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
