Margaret C. Johnson, age 100, of Mason, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Court Manor Nursing Home in Ashland. She was born on October 8, 1919 in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Nels and Helen (Peterson) Rahn.
Margaret was a faithful member of Our Saviors Free Lutheran Church in Mason. She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens as well as doing crafts.
She is survived by a 4 grandchildren, Renee (Scott) Sandstrom-Flovin, Richie Sandstrom, Rebecca Sandstrom and Danny Sandstrom, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Palmer Johnson, 2 sons, Gerald and Rodger Sandstrom and 4 siblings, Edith, Harry, Arthur and Doris.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Mason Cemetery – Mason, WI with Pastor Charles Knapp officiating. The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
