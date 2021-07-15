Margaret Amanda Provost, age 86, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Ecumen Home Care Lakeshore, in Duluth, MN. She was born February 13, 1934, in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of Niilo and Rachel (Willing) Nurmi.
She graduated from Ashland High School, in 1952. On August 18, 1956, Margaret married Roy Provost, in Ashland. She worked for Munsingwear, Montgomery Ward, and the Sears Catalog Department. Margaret was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Ashland. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Oredocker fan. Margaret loved spending time talking with little Rose on the deck.
She is survived by one son, Greg (Joan) Provost, Ashland; six grandchildren, Megan (Lonnie) Seaman, Duluth, MN, Thomas Provost, Duluth, MN, David (Katlin) Provost, Duluth, MN, Melissa (Matt) Spruell, Ashland, Jeremy MacArthur, Ashland, and Airman Alex Provost, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS; four great-grandchildren, Brynn and Kroy Seaman, Emma Sorenson, and Sloan Provost; a sister, Mary Ann Pinoniemi, Ridgeway, MI; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and a special friends, Stuart, Jane, and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; son, Jeff; two great-grandsons, Abel Provost and Charles Spruell; and a brother, John Nurmi.
A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland, WI with Pastor Dale Chesley officiating. A luncheon will be held at the Provost Home following the committal.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
