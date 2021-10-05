Makiiy Louis Diver “Negweyaab”, age 16, of Shakopee, MN, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. He was born October 20, 2004 in Ashland, the son of Beneshii “Nashie” Bigboy and Stuart Diver.
Traditional services led by Waawaakeyaash Keller Paap will begin 10:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Boys and Girls Club of Gitchigami in Red Cliff. Following the service, burial will be at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Red Cliff and the reception back at the youth center.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, October 6th at the youth center in Red Cliff with a traditional service at 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue until the service on Thursday.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.