Lynn Marie Suoja, 59, of Iron River, died Monday October 25, 2021, at her residence with hospice care.
She was born May 15, 1962, in Rockford, IL, daughter of Derald and Carol (Wolf) Suoja.
Lynn was a self-employed nanny, caring for scores of children over the years. In addition to loving kids, she also enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings.
Preceding her in death were her parents; maternal grandpa, Henry Wolf; and paternal grandparents, Delores and Ozzie Suoja.
Survivors include her sisters, Lisa (Thomas) Moe, South Range, WI, and Lori Daviduski, Rice Lake, WI; life partner, Neil Jardine, Iron River; nephews, Christopher and Dominic; niece, Allie; aunt, Kimberly Suoja, Madison, WI; uncle, Gary Suoja, Washington; step-daughters, Rhiannon Jardine, Jenni Laakso, Jackie Jardine, Sarah (J.P.) Peterson, Lettie (Eric) Polkoski, and Katie Jardine; grandkids, Caitlyn Thompson, Jenna Thompson, Nolan Leskela, Cameron Jardine, Naomie Jardine, Halle Peterson, Liam Peterson, Olivia Polkoski, Linik Polkoski, Edyn Laakso, Aila Laakso, and Eero Laakso.
A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held next year.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.