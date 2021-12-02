Lyn Holevatz, age 94, of Highbridge, passed away at home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Herman and Virginia (Harrison) Sievert.
Lyn was raised in California and later moved to the Town of Eileen in Bayfield County. She married Emil Holevatz on June 2, 1945 and together they raised 2 daughters, Karen and Becky. Lyn enjoyed cooking, garage sales and crocheting afghans. She also loved driving her red Mercury Cougar all around.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Brent) Campbell – Highbridge, son-in-law, Tom Wiberg – Ashland, 4 grandchildren, Bryan (Julies) Tolliver, Heather (Shawn Southerland) Tolliver, Kathy Wiberg and Chris Wiberg, many great and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Emil, a daughter, Becky Wiberg, a grandson, Tommy Wiberg Jr. and a brother, Don Sievert.
A private family burial will be held in the spring at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
