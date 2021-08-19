Lydia “Jane” Lynch, age 97, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. She was born May 17, 1924, in Park Falls, WI, the daughter of John and Anna (Herbst) Lucas.
In 1942, she graduated from Park Falls Lincoln High School and then worked as a telephone operator during WWII. On November 3, 1951, she married John Lynch, in Park Falls. They moved to Minneapolis and lived there for nine years, prior to moving to Ashland, in 1960. Jane enjoyed fishing with her family, going to her kids little league games, and BINGO. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children, Ann (Lawrence) Kelnhofer, Jim (Darlene) Lynch, William (Kathleen) Lynch, Joseph (Pamela) Lynch, and Mary (Gary) Newman; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Donna Holt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 1994; and a brother, William Lucas.
A mass of Christian burial was held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, in Ashland. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Services.
