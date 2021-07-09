Luke George Miller, age 36, of Duluth, MN, formerly of Mason, WI, passed away on June 20, 2021, in Duluth, MN. Luke was born on September 27, 1984, in Ashland, WI, the son of Robert and Susan (Lundin) Miller.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 2003. While in high school, Luke worked as a bag boy at IGA. Later he briefly attended WITC in Ashland and the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Some of his jobs were in construction, medical supply office, truck driving/delivery, janitorial, housekeeping, and car sales.
While Luke's struggles with mental illness greatly impacted much of his adult life, he will be remembered for his childlike sense of humor, his artistic ability and interest in designing cars and his love for his children.
He is survived by his children: Chloe Cunningham, Ashleigh, Tyler, Zackary and Sarah Miller, of McAllen, TX, and Layla Willoughby, Ashland, WI; his parents; 6 brothers and 3 sisters: Greg (Jen) Miller, Liz (Harold Jr) Eliason, Jake (Tracey) Miller, Seth Miller, Amy (Ben) Hamann, Pete (Betsy) Miller, Hope (Dustin) Engen, Paul (Jessica) Miller and Robby (Emily) Miller, a sister-in-law, Collette Miller and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn and his grandparents Earl & Gladys (Ollanketo) Miller and Arthur & Mildred (Aho) Lundin.
A memorial service was held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. Inurnment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Marengo at a later date.
