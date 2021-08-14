Luke Daniel Ruberg, age 30, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born August 4, 1991 in Ashland, the son of Brandle and Denise (Mika) Ruberg.
Luke graduated from Washburn High School in 2010. He earned a degree from Lake Superior College in Electrical Engineering – Industrial Controls. He was a hard worker who enjoyed his ten-year career, with many great coworkers, as a Journeyman Technologist at Minnesota Power in Duluth.
Luke enjoyed spending his time outdoors exploring the woods, hunting, shooting guns, camping and most notable, fishing with his dad and making his own fishing baits.
Luke was an avid Musky fisherman who spent as much time as possible on the lake with his dad hunting their next big catch, winning first place in the 2013 Wisconsin Musky Tournament. He looked forward to his annual fishing trips with his dad, brother, Uncle Dennis, Grandpa Bernie and the guys – many stories left untold. He loved spending quality time with his mom playing cards for hours and tossing bags.
Luke’s bulldog and sidekick, Zeus Bacon, accompanied him on all his adventures. Luke loved playing and laughing with his nephew, Caden, and nieces Sienna and Claire, who lovingly referred to him as Auntie Luke. Luke also loved spending his time with all his close friends and family.
Anyone, including Luke, will tell you that if you didn’t have a good time with him, it was your fault. Luke lived to always have a good time while living in the moment. He had the greatest sense of humor that kept everyone laughing.
Luke is survived by his parents, grandparents Grace Ruberg and Bernard Mika, his siblings Dane Ruberg, Brooke (Nick Sorenson) Ruberg, Brittni (Tyler) Augustine, and Henna Ruberg, nieces Claire and Sienna, nephew Caden, and best friend and second brother Austin (Ciara) Mika. He is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Luke was preceded in death by his cousins, Cory Mika and Travis Kurilla, Uncle David Mika, Maternal Grandmother Saima Mika, and Paternal Grandfather Daniel Ruberg.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Just remember, as Luke would say in his famous words, “It’ll be fine!”
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, leave an on line condolence, or sign the guestbook please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
