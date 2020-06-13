Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&