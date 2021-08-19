Lorraine Hopper, age 96, passed away on 4-1-21. She was born on 2-8-1925 in Marengo, WI to Lydia (Kytola) & Vilho Ylitalo who came to the United States from Finland in 1904 & were married in Ironwood, MI in 1907. They settled in Marengo, WI & farmed all their life.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Lydia & Vilho Ylitalo; her husband, Ralph Hopper; her son, Joseph Toumey; 11 siblings: Amanda Ylitalo, Waino Ylitalo, Linda (Ylitalo) Wolfe, Wilho Ylitalo, Lillian (Ylitalo) Koski, Victor Ylitalo, Verner Ylitalo, Lila (Ylitalo) Kroll, Lydia (Ylitalo) Simms, and Laimi (Ylitalo) Funk.

She is survived by a son, Robert Toumey; grandson, Jackson Toumey and 2 sisters; Lemira (Ylitalo) Hegg and Linnea (Ylitalo) Revis.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Hopper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments