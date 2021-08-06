Lorraine Oberts Beirl, passed away peacefully at Northern Lights Nursing home in Washburn, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by her beloved family and caretakers.

A graveside service led by Fr. Jerome D’Souza will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 13th at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.

Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.

