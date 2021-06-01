Lorraine H. Baron, age 85 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Ashland. She was born Oct 6, 1935 in Mason, WI the daughter of Paul and Mary Ann (Pagac) Baron.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and reading.
Survivors include her nieces, Brenda (Joseph) Brennan & Belinda (Harlan) Miller all of Ashland, Bobann (Darren) Smith of Center City, MN, Barbara (Steve) Anderson of Duluth, MN & Antoinette (Bob) Bernhardt of Denver, CO and her sister-in-law, Betty Baron of Ashland as well as many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerome “Jerry” and Robert “Bob” Baron.
A private family graveside committal service for Lorraine will be held at a later date in Saint Florian Cemetery, Ino, WI.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Birch Haven Assisted Living staff for the care that Lorraine received during her nine years there.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI are assisting the family.
Online condolences for Lorraine’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
