Lori Leigh Schaffer-Bertrand, age 58, of Grand View, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 15, 1961, in Fort Hood, TX, the daughter of Ralph and Judy (Miller) Schaffer.
In 1979, she graduated from Drummond High School. On June 21, 1980, she married Harold Pliss, in Grand View. For many years, she worked at the Ashland Daily Press. For the past nine years, Lori has been working at Bear Country, in Drummond. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, crafts, decorating for the holidays, and helping with fundraisers. Lori loved spending time with her family and grandson, Brayden, and an uncle, Gary Miller, Port St. Lucie, FL.
She is survived by her three children, Amanda Pliss, Grand View, Cameron (Kortney Kleber) Pliss, Mason, and Chelsea Pliss, Cable; a grandson, Brayden; a sister, Keri (Jim) Erickson, Mason; two nieces, Jamie (Brian) McDonough, Prescott and Katie Erickson, Prescott.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family as a memorial fund is being established to help the family with expenses.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory, in Ashland.
