Loretta “Midge” Vopat of Moquah, WI, passed away at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland on Nov. 30, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Dec. 17, 1943, the daughter of Loretta (Myers) and Ferdinand Folks Jr.
Loretta graduated from Kenwood High School and joined the Army, after her service she married Edward on Oct. 3, 1970 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Loretta worked as a school bus driver in Calvert County, Maryland, they moved to Moquah, WI when they retired. She enjoyed wood carving and her dogs and parrot.
She is survived by her brothers Ira Ferdinand and his wife Anita, three sisters: Joan Springham, Baltimore, Maryland, Carolyn Bays, Prince Frederick, Maryland and Linda Gilbert and her husband Leon Jr., of Moquah, WI.; brother-in-law Jim Karr and wife Vonda of Salina, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Loretta and Ferdinand Folks Jr., her beloved husband Edward, brother Clifton and his wife Anna, brother-in-law William Springham.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Monday Dec. 6, 2021 at the Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland, Wisconsin. Visitation 1 hour prior to service 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Officiating Father Jerome D’Souza. Spring interment at Moquah National Cemetery, Moquah, Wisconsin.
The Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
