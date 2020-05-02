Loreen “Sis” Van Whitebird, age 82, of Odanah, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. She was born January 26, 1938 in White Earth, MN, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Critts) Oshkinowe-Jackson.
Loreen attended schools in White Earth, MN. She married Dalton C. Whitebird Sr. and they raised four children together. Loreen was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed playing bingo, going rummage saleing and doing craftwork. She loved volunteering her time as a cook and serving the elderly of the community.
Loreen is survived by her children, Inard (Lisa Carbon) Whitebird, Deborah (Dale Terry) Whitebird and Dalton Whitebird Jr.; special grandchildren, Russell, Jeremy, Buffalo, Claire, Lorena and Bobby; and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dalton Sr.; son, Robert Jackson-Whitebird; and her brothers and sisters.
A traditional family gathering and service will be held followed by burial in the Odanah Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
