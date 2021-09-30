Lorayne Helen (Hegg) Ylitalo Larson, age 100, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Lorayne was born in Mason, WI on October 8, 1920, the daughter of Charles O. and Maude H. (Anderson) Hegg. She was baptized at home on October 26, 1920 by Rev. Christiansen. Lorayne grew up in the village of Mason and attended the Mason School through the tenth grade. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1939.
On March 21, 1942, she married Victor Ylitalo at her parent’s home in Mason. She and Victor owned a dairy farm on the Ylitalo homestead in Marengo for 37 years. They raised three children, Charles, Nancy and Glenn. Lorayne was very active in her community. She was our “unofficial” welcome wagon hostess to newcomers in the neighborhood. She was the 4-H leader of the Brunsweiler Busy Beavers for 15 years and was a PTA member of the Brunsweiler and Marengo Valley schools. She was a charter member of the Midway Homemakers Club. She had the distinction of being the oldest living member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marengo. She was always active in the Mary Martha Circle, LWML, and Bible studies. For decades, she served on the Town of Marengo election board. In addition to her many community activities, she loved to spend time with family, camp, fish, dance, and play cards. She and Victor traveled to Finland in 1980 and also toured many of the US states in retirement. In 2014 she attended the 75th Reunion of her Ashland High School class.
Lorayne was the “keeper” of the Hegg family history. Her unrivaled memory was priceless in the creation of our Hegg family tree on the Ancestry website. As one of the oldest members of the Mason Historical Society, her contributions to the Mason Museum were very valuable in telling the story of the village of Mason.
Lorayne is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Richard) Swanson, Marengo and son Glenn (Penny) Ylitalo, Marshfield; she is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Claire Ylitalo, Marengo; grandchildren, Laura Porter, Aaron and Brook Swanson, Clifford and Clinton Ylitalo, Carolyn Radtke, Hannah Bugar, Noah Ylitalo and 17 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Alice (Don) Hudack, Ashland, Ted (Patty) Larson, Iron River, stepson-in-law, George DeRosia, sisters-in-law, Lemira Hegg and Linnea Revis, nieces and nephews, and many friends of a lifetime.
Lorayne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Victor Ylitalo in 1993; her husband Albin Larson in 2009; son Charles on Feb. 21, 2021; brothers, Leslie, Milton, Donald, Charles, Raymond, Richard; sisters, Charlotte and Adeline and stepdaughter Clara DeRosia.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marengo, WI. A gathering of family and friends will start at 12 noon and continue until the hour of service. Rev. Arleigh von Seggern will officiate. Interment will follow immediately after the service in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family requests the wearing of marks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Mason Historical Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Lorayne’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
