Lloyd W. Hartwell, age 73, of Odanah, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on January 15, 1948 in Ashland, the son of Lloyd Neveaux Sr. and Helen Plucinski.
Helen moved to Chicago when Lloyd was a toddler. She married Lou Hartwell, who adopted Lloyd. Later, the family moved to Erie, Pennsylvania. Lloyd joined the U.S. Air Force as a communication specialist. While in the service, Lloyd was stationed in Turkey. After the service, Lloyd worked for a private firm in California. He was one of five specialists in the United States and traveled to France, England and many other countries repairing early computer systems and other office equipment.
After retirement from the private sector, Lloyd returned to Odanah, WI. He was a proud member of the Bad River Tribe and a member of the Bad River Memorial Post #25. He worked for the Bad River Casino and later was the manager of the Bad River Transit for several years up until the time of his death. He completed the grant to build a new transit building in Odanah. His constant companion was his dog, Buddy. Lloyd was an avid reader and a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.
He is survived by a his aunts, Ethel Plucinski and Laverne Plucinski and many extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Squire.
A memorial service will be held at 1:45 P.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Bad River Community Center with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Saturday at the center. Burial and a veteran’s services conducted by the Bad River Memorial Post #25 will follow at the Odanah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family as a memorial fund is being established.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
