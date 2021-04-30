Linda O. Hansen, 83, of Mellen, passed away on April 24, 2021 at Mellen Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1937, the daughter of William and Olea (McClintock-Heidenreich) Hansen.
In 1955, she graduated from Mellen High School. Linda worked for Munsingwear and Louisiana Pacific, in Ashland. She also owned and operated Linda's Hobby Shop, Highbridge, for many years. Linda was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Mellen and was active in the church as a trustee, Sunday School teacher, and vacation Bible School teacher. She had three gardens and enjoyed gardening with her family and friends. Linda loved to entertain and always had company at her home.
Linda is survived by her extended family and numerous friends.
Family and Friends will be gathering on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Ashland. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Family Funeral Homes, Frost Home for Funerals Chapel, in Ashland.
