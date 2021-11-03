Linda Nan Fish, 75, of Ashland, Wisconsin passed away on October 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, with her family and pastor at her side.
She was born on September 20, 1946, in Ida Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Dwayne and Irma (Van Boening) Pender. She attended both grade school and high school in Galva Iowa. She went to Westmar College earning a major in home economics in 1967.
On New Year’s Eve, 1963, she went on her first date with Russ Fish, who became the love of her life. They married in Galva, Iowa on June 14, 1968. For the next 53 years, she devoted her life to family and home. Russ’ career involved many home changes and brought their family to Ashland In 1983.
Linda had many hobbies and talents and passed her skills on to her daughters, including gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, canning, and sometimes things like fixing the toaster.
In the early 90’s she became devoted to the work of the Wisconsin Hospital Partners, where she served as a volunteer and leader. She ultimately was a local president, District Chair, and even served as State President during her Partners work. She was also an active and devoted member of her church throughout her life.
Linda is survived by her husband, Russ Fish; daughters Anna Paitl (Scot Stibbe) and Marissa Fish (Troy Nelson); grandson Moya Korpela; sisters Barb Pender, Diane Blom, and Karen Anklam; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne and Irma Pender; Russ’ parents Bob and Marie Fish; her brother Jerry Pender; her brothers-in-law Jim Blom and Dale Anklam; and a son-in-law Jerry Paitl.
Services will be held Saturday, November 6 at the United Presbyterian-Congregational Church in Ashland. The visitation will be at 10:00 with a service at 11:00. Internment will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
