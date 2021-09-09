Linda Hudson, age 78, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Sept 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born October 23,1942 in Ashland, the daughter of Irvin and Elsie (Smith) Bennett.
Linda worked as a "Pinkie" (nurse assistant) at St. Joseph's Hospital while attending Ashland High School. She received her RN Degree from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, Wausau, WI in 1964. She was always proud of and happy to be a nurse. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 14 years in her early career, while raising her young family. She moved to Ashland and worked at Memorial Medical Center for 30 yrs until her retirement.
Her hobbies included playing the piano, reading, and ceramics. She also enjoyed going to the Casino, including Las Vegas and a trip to Nashville.
Survived by her son, Todd (Veronica) Maki of Kenosha, daughter, Susan (Jeff) Miller of Mason, and Ray Maki of Palm Harbor, FL, the father of her children.
Grandchildren: Britni (David) Trinidad and Corey (Julie Ann) Maki from Kenosha; Leah Linda Miller of Chicago, IL; and USAF Sgt. Zach (Victoria) Miller of Lacey, WA.
Great Grandchildren: Brody Maki, Madison and Rocco Trinidad; Charlie Ann Maki and Wyatt Ruff of Kenosha.
Sister: Merrilee (Jerry) Carlson of Ashland, WI and Pt Charlotte, FL
Sister-In-Law: Connie Bennett of Shoreview, MN
Nieces and Nephews: Laurie (Matt) Kaiser, Lucas, Levi, and Madison Kaiser of Cameron, WI; Gina Carlson and Nathaniel Carlson of Ashland; Tara Bennett and Taylor Bennett of Lindstrom, MN; Sean Bennett of Ashland; Kimberly Carlson of Ashland was Linda's Godchild.
Cousins: Bill Bennett, Huntley, IL; Bonnie (Ron) Mahocker, Iron River, WI; Vicki Bisbee, Richard Smith, Denise Smith, Dennis Smith, Patrick Smith all from Montana; Ardis Cecil of Couer d'Alene, ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Larry Bennett and twin granddaughter Lauren Miller.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Frost Home for Funerals, 610 Ellis Ave, Ashland, WI with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation be from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery.
