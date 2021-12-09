Lee Vern Lamoreaux, 81, of Phillips, WI passed away on December 2, 2021 at his home. Lee was born on January 20, 1940 in Washburn, WI to Vern Louis and Florence Lillian (Tetzner) Lamoreaux. He was baptized at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn in 1940.
After graduating from DePadua High School in Ashland, WI in 1958, he attended St. Mary's College in Winona, MN for a year before enlisting in the military. He served in the US Air Force, Airman First Class (E-4) from 1960-1963. He returned to college to complete his Bachelor's Degree at Northland College in Ashland, WI in 1967. He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and served as Sergeant (E-5) from 1977 - 1985.
Lee married Delores Eva Tom on June 7th, 1969 at the United Methodist Church in Phillips.
Lee worked for the Wisconsin State Employment Service as a Department Supervisor from 1967 - 1975, before working for the City of Phillips as the City Clerk/Treasurer from 1976 - 2005. He was very active in his community and held many elected positions, such as the School Board President for the District of Phillips from 1982 - 1994, Town Board Chairman for the Town of Flambeau from 1993 - 1994, and was currently the Town Board Supervisor for the Town of Flambeau. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #122, as an Adjutant from 1978 - present, a member of the Lake Cemetery Association as a Secretary/Treasurer from 1977 - present, and a board member for the Price County Antique Association from 2020 - present. Lee attended the St. Louis Catholic Church of Washburn from 1940 - 1969, the United Methodist Church in Phillips from 1969 - 1982, and St. John Lutheran Church in Phillips from 1982 - present.
Lee loved his family, collecting old cars, and reading.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzette Marie (Mark) Tweet; grandsons, Gavin Lee and Lars Edwin.
Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Delores, in 2018; and his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Saint John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Avenue Phillips, WI 54555. A Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside II Cemetery in Phillips, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
