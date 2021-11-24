Lawrence “Larry” Ackley, 56, of Mellen, WI passed away November 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth Minnesota. Larry was born March 2, 1965 in Milwaukee the son of Wayne Ackley and Catherine Shelafoe.
He was united in marriage to Jennifer Morris on December 8, 2011 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Ackley; mother, Katherine Craig; daughters, Angel Ackley; Alisa Ackley; sons, Danny Ackley; Charles Ackley; sisters, Kathleen Craig; Samantha Corbiere; Samantha Kowalkowski, Sandy Wildcat; brothers, Taylor Craig; Anthony Craig; Aaron Craig; Joey Wildcat; Kenny Ackley; Ray Ackley; Kiowa Ackley; step-daughter, Krystal Benedict; step-son, Jeffery Fleming; Richard Benedict; Trevor Benedict; James Benedict.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Joseph Ackley; sister, Lori Wildcat and brother, Scott Craig.
Services will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon with Pastor Don Dewing officiating.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
