Laura was born in August 29, 1945 in Duluth MN and passed away on November 21, 2021, surrounded by her children. Laura was married to Edward Johnson on May 1, 1961, who proceeded her in death. Together they raised a family of 6 children, grandchildren, and even great grandchildren. Laura enjoyed her family most, as well as quilting, crafting, horses, and dogs. Laura was proceeded in death by her parents, her three children Lillian, Michael, and Laurie, her husband, her brothers Bud, Gerold, Keith, and sister in law Janet.
Laura is survived by her three children Edward (Kyla), William, Barbara (Mike), her dog Daisy, a special family member Richard Lund, her brothers Marvin (Joanne), Neil, her sister Barbara, sister in law Nelly, her brother, Al Morris and her grandchildren Heather, Heidi, Dustin, Chloe, Eric, Alyssa, Alayna, and great grandchildren Cadence, Caleb, Aiyana, Marshall, and Harlan. Laura will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements assisted by the Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, WI.
