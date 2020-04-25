Lacey J. Bender, age 32, passed away on Thursday, Apr 23, 2020 in Coon Rapids, MN. Lacey was born on Dec 11, 1987 in Duluth, MN the daughter of Anthony E. and Elizabeth J. (Moyer) Bender.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

