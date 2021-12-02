Kenneth R. 'Ken' Weiler, 79, of Washburn, WI, passed away on November 22, 2021, of COVID-19. He will be remembered always for his warmth, playfulness, curiosity, humility, congeniality, and strength of character. He loved taking long drives with his wife, exploring nature with his grandchildren, seeing the fish run at Big Rock Campground, watching a Packer game, and finishing a difficult crossword puzzle. To Ken, each day was a joy to be embraced for its gifts, or its challenges, whichever might come to pass, and he endeavored to use his time to better the lives of those around him. Most of all, he cherished the company of his family, friends, and neighbors. Few people remained strangers to Ken for very long, and those who knew him loved him dearly. He will be sorely missed by his family and his many treasured friends.
Ken was born in the town of Bern, WI to Peter and Marie (Eckert) Weiler and grew up on a farm in Colby, WI. He attended Northland College in Ashland, WI, where he met Jane and spent the next 58 years of marriage faithfully at her side each and every day. Their union was total, and their love and devotion to one another immeasurable. After a long career helping people, Ken retired and together with Jane spent many happy years in Jane’s hometown of Washburn, WI. Ken cared deeply for his community and its people, volunteering for local causes, supporting local restaurants, and attending every concert and event he could.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Wendy (Bob Erb), Robert (Denise Kaderabek), and Patricia; grandchildren, Avery Erb, Matthew Weiler, Ellis Erb, and Leah Weiler; siblings, Jerome (Sally), Veronica Kreuger, Glenn, and Joan (Dave) Romens; and sister-in-law, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerhard.
In lieu of flowers, donations to one of Kens' favorite causes are encouraged; The Washburn Community and Recreation Center (The Club), PO Box 144, Washburn, WI 54891.
Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home to sign the guestbook, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
