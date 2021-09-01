Kenneth J. Nemec Jr. age 57, of Phillips, passed away, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. He was born November 25, 1963 in Ashland, the son of Kenneth Sr. and Helen (Miller) Nemec.
Ken graduated from Ashland High School and then received various certificates from WITC in Ashland. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, in Accounting from Northland College.
Ken enjoyed accounting and applied himself to his work. He was an Accounting Specialist and an Accountant and Field Auditor for local CPA firms and also performed Auditing services. He then became Accounting Specialist at Bad River Tribe. He took some time away from accounting to open and run an in-home childcare center for several years. Getting back into accounting, Ken was the Accounting Manager at Bad River Tribe and then CFO at Red Cliff Tribe.
Kenny loved playing board games and cards. He had an extensive collection of games and was always eager to play the next game with friends and family. He loved introducing new games to everyone who showed an interest. Movies were a big part of his recent life. He frequently watched movies and rated them for fellow movie watchers. Music had always played an important part of Kenny’s life and he spent hours upon hours listening to his considerable music collection.
Ken was a member with the honors of 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus, and also an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He was a very generous and giving individual and was always happy to help others. He was a very knowledgeable individual and was always eager to share that knowledge.
He is survived by his brothers, William (Mary) Nemec of Phillips and Walter (Denise) Nemec of Bayfield; Two nephews, one niece, one great-nephew, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law Mary (Kehoe) Nemec.
A memorial service led by Fr. Jerome D’Sousa will be held 2 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021 at the St. Francis Shrine in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to Frost Funeral Home, att: Ken Nemec family.
