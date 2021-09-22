Kenneth A Hunt, age 79, of Bayfield, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 7, 1941, in Ashland. His parents were Robert and Clarice Hokenson.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI.

A memorial fund is being established by the family.

