Kenneth A Hunt, age 79, of Bayfield, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 7, 1941, in Ashland. His parents were Robert and Clarice Hokenson.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI.
A memorial fund is being established by the family.
The Bratley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
