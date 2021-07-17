Kenner A. Christensen, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. He was born July 18, 1943 in Duluth, Minnesota, the first son of Clarence H. Christensen and Doris (Bahls) Christensen.
Kenner, in his youth, went to Mississippi to register underserved voters, participated in the march to Selma, and was arrested and jailed. After graduating from the University of Minnesota at Duluth, he received a PhD in Chemistry from Ohio State University. After teaching at various universities, he found a good fit for his knowledge at the University of Arizona. He worked there until his retirement in 2005.
He was an avid camper, biker and hiker.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Washburn, his first wife, Peggy of Tucson and their sons, Ian (Stephanie) of Duluth and Lars (Maclore) of Saint Paul; brothers, Donnan (Ann) of Washburn, Odin (Phyllis) of Flagstaff, Anders (Christine) of Minneapolis; sister, Kristen (Bradley) of Washburn; brother Tore (Janet) of Boulder, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Kenner was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family celebration of Kenner’s life will be held at a later date.
Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
