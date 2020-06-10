Katherine M. Johnson (Holmes), Duluth, MN. Born into Bad River Reservation Community in 1954. She was the first of her parents (#5) to be allowed to be born in the adjacent town of Ashland, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine/Bernard Holmes, a stepfather Edward Deragon, 3 Brothers, Chuck, Bill, and Jim Holmes. Two sons, David (1999) and Shannon (stillborn). Aunties, uncles, cousins, and many many more family.
Katherine had an active life working with many native communities in the social services department as social worker, domestic violence advocate, AODA counselor, sexual abuse advocate & trainer, corrections, teaching at UMD and LCO satellite office. She had a lot of history working with her native people. She earned a B.S., M.S.E. And was only a year away from dissertation for her Ph.D.
She is survived by her two sons, Beau Griffith of Duluth, MN., Brian Griffith of Tacoma, WA., and a daughter Kristi Griffith of Duluth, MN. They all have children. And a great granddaughter. Kiyorah Mayotte is her grandmas “biddy” who she loved dearly. Grandchildren also include Andrew Mayotte, Raven Beaulieu, Benashii Griffith, Kayla Griffith, Kaya Griffith, Keela de la Cruz, Kanikisa Corbin (2 babies) - Special Notes for Travis Goggleye and Karlee Goggleye and their babies.
A Traditional Native American Service for Katherine will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Bad River Community Center in Odanah, Wisconsin.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, Wisconsin.
