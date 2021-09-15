Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 2 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&