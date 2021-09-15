Katherine “Katie” Margaret (Pocernich) Augustine passed away September 10, 2021 at the age of 95 at her home in Moquah, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Tony Augustine; parents Daniel and Mary Pocernich; Brothers: Matthew, Steve, Dan, Joe, Ivan; Sisters: Helen, Lou, Ann, Mary.
Katie was born at the Pocernich family farm in Benoit to Daniel & Mary (Basich) Pocernich on July 21, 1926. She attended the Benoit School and graduated from Ashland High School in 1944. After graduation she worked as a waitress in Ashland, Duluth, Milwaukee and Miami, Florida. On September 2, 1950 Katie was united in marriage with Stanley T. Augustine at St. Peter’s Church, Dauby, WI. To this union five children were born, Edward, Mary Ann, John, Kathleen & Stanley Jr. Katie and Stanley were happily married 54 years until Stanley’s death on August 31, 2004.
Although Katie had many fun stories from her young day’s waitressing, she truly loved her life on the farm. Katie and Stanley raised nearly every animal that can be raised in northern Wisconsin. She adored her family and was the happiest when her house was full to the brim, everyone was eating and drinking, and the polka music was loud.
Katie was a faithful member of St. Peter & Paul Church, Moquah, WI as well as a founding member of the Moquah Thrift Shop and continuously volunteered there since 1981. Through the years she was also a volunteer with the Pine Creek 4H Club, the Moquah Altar Society, Moquah Heritage Society and Moquah Homemakers.
Katie is survived by her children Ed Augustine, Mary Ann (Dan) Anderson , John (Jennifer) Augustine, Kathy Stephenson, Stan (Dean Bruss) Augustine; Grandchildren: Scott (Amy) Augustine, Chad (Jessica) Augustine, Stephanie (Dustin) Dulak, Tyler (Brittni) Augustine, Robert (Allison) Stephenson, Cody (Michelle Rynda) Anderson, Emily (Tucker) Malecha, Mariah (Tysen) Olson; Great-Grandchildren: Avery, Alexander, Harrison, Genevieve, Madison, Owen, Lillian, Madeline; as well as many special nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her loving dog Carlos.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Katie will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Moquah, WI with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday at the church in Moquah and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will immediately follow the Mass in the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Moquah.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
