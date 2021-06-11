Judy A Lumberg, age 77, of Ashland, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. She was born November 16, 1943, in Ashland, the daughter of Dwaine and Ina (Koski) Cameron.
In 1961, she graduated from Ashland High School and then went to vocational school. On June 6, 1964, she married James Lumberg, in Ashland. Judy worked as a bookkeeper for Isons, Meyers Drug, and the Evergreen Shopper. She retired in July of 2007. Judy was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland. She enjoyed playing volleyball, travelling, going to the dollar store, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, James; two sons, Kevin (Dawn) Lumberg and Brian (Stephanie) Lumberg; seven grandchildren, Suzanne (Dillon) Samantha, Erika, Natali, Adam, Erin, and Cody; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Mason; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerome; and a sister, Faye.
There will not be any services held at this time.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.