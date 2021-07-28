Judith “Judy” Ann Megonigle, age 79, of Milwaukee and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Vitas Healthcare in West Allis, WI. Judy was born January 14, 1942 in Aurora, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Gretchen (Hoaglan) Megonigle.
Judy graduated from Ashland High School in 1960. She moved to Milwaukee in her early 20’s where she raised her three children. She worked for Pic `n Save in Milwaukee in the deli department for many years.
Judy was a loving mother and homemaker. Besides cooking wonderful meals for her family, she also enjoyed making crafts, sewing and going shopping. Judy had a great sense of humor, which she had right up until her final days, Judy will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Tina (Rogelio) Piedra, Cary (Brenda) Pellowski and Jill Noelle (Adam Ziegler); 6 grandchildren, Katie, Alyjah, Molly, Alex, Alex and Mira; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Megonigle; a sister, Barb Pero; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Byron and Donis “Tim”.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 31st at Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Rachel Sieja officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the cemetery.
A memorial service will also be held in Milwaukee on August 7, 2021. We will update our website at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com with further details when it becomes available.
