Joyce Ledin, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with her adoring family by her side. Joyce, the eldest of 3 daughters, was born March 4, 1933 in Ashland, WI to Bill & Clara (Pederson) Bloom.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 24th at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland
