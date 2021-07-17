Joyce Ledin, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with her adoring family by her side. Joyce, the eldest of 3 daughters, was born March 4, 1933 in Ashland, WI to Bill & Clara (Pederson) Bloom.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 24th at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Ledin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments