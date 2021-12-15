Josephine Marie Bloomquist, age 85, of Ashland passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. She was born February 29, 1936 in Ino, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Emilie (Lavota) Maslik.
She was a 1954 graduate of Ashland High School. Josephine was an accomplished seamstress, and prior to her wedding she worked at The Vogue clothing store on Main Street, Ashland. She was united in marriage to Donald Wilho Bloomquist on August 26, 1956, and they remained in love for over 62 years.
Josie dearly loved nature in all its forms - reminiscing about the farm life of her childhood, gardening, bird watching, walks in the woods, wildlife photography, and making maple syrup were among her favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, and sewing - especially as a member of The Granny Quilters of Sanborn, WI and surrounding areas. Josephine is also remembered for sewing banners and paraments for her home churches, as well as dozens of one-of-a-kind dolls.
She is survived by four children: Jeffrey (Debra) Bloomquist-Superior, Erica (Joel) Graham-Newnan, GA, Lisa
(Bryan) Bailey-Bayfield, Monica (Heriberto) Bloomquist de Morales-Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; son-in-law Gerald
Pajac (Wausau); eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Michelle, Joshua, Jacob, Cameron, Olivia, Josephine, and
Patricia** ; three great grandchildren: Austin, Isaac, and Vaughn; sisters Agnes Eck-League City, TX, Christine Hagen-Ashland, Theresa Yachinich-Heath, OH, Emily Hlavinka-Franklin, WI, and Anne Farkas-Madison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers John Maslek, Andrew Maslik, an infant brother, a toddler sister, Mary, and her daughter Debra Pajac.
A memorial service is planned for Summer 2022 at Moland Lutheran Church in Mason, WI with Pastor John
Nedden-Durst officiating. The exact date is yet to be determined; notice will be published in the Ashland Daily Press. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, and interment will take place immediately following at Moland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Afterward a luncheon will be served in the church basement social hall.
The Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
