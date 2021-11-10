Joseph "Joey" D. Westerlund, age 42 formerly of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. He was born Dec 9, 1977 in Ashland, the son of Dennis R. Westerlund and Barbara D. (Mihalek) Zifko.
Joe was a graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1996, after which he attended WITC in Superior, WI earning a HVAC certification. He was employed in the construction field and he loved to cook, fish, snowmobile and play the drums. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved nature. He loved the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. His knowledge was extensive on many subjects. He had a great sense of humor, was fun loving and very witty. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends especially his daughter.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara (Thomas) Zifko of Ashland; daughter, Brooklyn Mae Westerlund of Ashland; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Mae Mihalek of Ashland; sister, Kary (Dale) Brooks of Ashland; Step-brother, Chancey (Summer) Zifko of Charlotte, NC; niece and nephews, Christopher Westerlund, Emily and Zachary Brooks; very special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis R. Westerlund, maternal grandfather, Joseph J. Mihalek and his paternal grandparents, Jack and Jane Westerlund.
A Memorial Mass for Joey will be held on Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 11:00 p.m., at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., and will continue until the hour of service at the church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
