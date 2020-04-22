Joseph “Joey” D. Westerlund, age 42 formerly of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. He was born Dec 9, 1977 in Ashland the son of Dennis R. Westerlund and Barbara D. (Mihalek) Zifko.

A complete obituary will run in a future edition of The Press.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Joe’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Westerlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments