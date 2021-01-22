Joseph “Joe” A. Stadler, age 63, of Ashland, passed away, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. He was born April 1, 1957 in Two Harbors, MN, the son of Robert and Margaret (Theno) Stadler.

Joe graduated from Ashland High School in 1975. He worked for Bitter Creek Candle Supply in Sanbron for several years. Joe’s passions were anything that dealt with trains and ships, which he researched and read about daily.

Joe was a member of the Train Modeling Club and he was the family historian throughout the years. He was an avid Packer and NASCAR Fan and memorabilia collector. Early in his life, he enjoyed playing softball and fishing and later in life photography was his pastime.

He is survived by his brother, Andrew (Pam) Stadler; nephew, Robbie (Lindsey) Stadler; great-nephews, Greyson, Camden and Huxlee; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Michael and special grandmother, Cele Carnahan.

Graveside services will be held at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland at a later date.

