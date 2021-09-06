Joseph “Joe” A. Stadler, age 63, of Ashland, passed away, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. He was born April 1, 1957 in Two Harbors, MN, the son of Robert and Margaret (Theno) Stadler.
Graveside services will be held at the St. Agnes Cemetery, Monday, Sept. 13th at 10 am with Pastor James Deters officiating.
