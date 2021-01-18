Joseph A. Stadler, age 63, of Ashland, passed away, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. He was born April 1, 1957 in Ashland, the son of Robert and Margaret (Theno) Stadler.

Arrangements are pending with Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.

