Jordan Leigh Chowning, age 36, of Ashland, passed away with her daughters after a tragic and devastating accident at her home on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Ashland. Jordan was born February 15, 1985 in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of Glen Miller Jr. and Leigh Ann (Aday) Kaysar.
Jordan graduated from Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, FL. After having her daughter at a young age she was able to go back to school and get an Associate’s Degree from WITC in Ashland. She married the love of her life, Duane Chowning on June 14, 2016 in Georgia and they resided in Ashland where Jordan worked as a caretaker at the Birch Haven Assisted Living.
Jordan was a Southern Mama Bear who loved to look after her family. She had an open door to anyone who needed a home and loved everyone unconditionally. She was always there to listen, not judge and help with problems as they came up. Her infectious personality, genuineness and determination was loved by all.
She is survived by her loving husband, Duane; daughter, Morgan; mother, Leigh Kaysar; close friends, Mitch and Angie Johnson; and other extended family.
A public walk through visitation in support of her family will begin at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14th at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.
