John Walter Lee Reed, age 68, passed away on September 13, 2021 in Duluth, MN. He was born on November 20, 1952 in St. Paul, MN., to Clifford and Effie (Walter) Reed. John felt that Bayfield was more like home when he first saw the town in 1972. After fifteen years as a Metro Transit Driver in the Twin Cities, John made the move to Bayfield in the late 1980’s. He rarely traveled away from this area, if he did so, he did so grudgingly. John very much appreciated the people, his good friends, and the lack of traffic here.
A skilled craftsman working with wood, he built cabinets, garages, furniture, doors and other stuff. John drove school buses for Viking Motors and the Bart Bus too. In the early 2000’s he was hired on as a full-time custodian at the Bayfield School. He was a janitor for fifteen years and retired four years ago. Breakfast with friends at the Time Out or The Breakwater was a good way to start the day.
John is survived by his significant other of 30 years Patty Anderson, a brother Mark, nieces, nephews, grandkids and great grandkids. He loved them all!
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home Chapel in Washburn. Officiating Pastor Teena Racheli.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
