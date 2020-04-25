John W. Pudas, 86, of Iron River, WI died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI.

Arrangements are pending with Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior, WI.

