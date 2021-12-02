John W. “Jack” Peterson, age 93, of Washburn, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. He was born September 13, 1928, in Washburn, the son of Thomas and Jennie (Jonas) Peterson.

He is survived by his children, Jolene (Tom) Doyle, John Peterson, and Diane (Greg) Tetzner; grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Henjum and their children, Dylan and Jake, Kristen (Randy) Winter and their children, Ben and Leila, Peter (Beth) Tetzner and their children, Lauren, Calvin, and Kade, and Matthew (Kristin) Tetzner, and their children, Weston and Emmett; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church, in Washburn, with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating. Spring interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.

To plant a tree in memory of John Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments