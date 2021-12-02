John W. “Jack” Peterson, age 93, of Washburn, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center, in Washburn. He was born September 13, 1928, in Washburn, the son of Thomas and Jennie (Jonas) Peterson.
He is survived by his children, Jolene (Tom) Doyle, John Peterson, and Diane (Greg) Tetzner; grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Henjum and their children, Dylan and Jake, Kristen (Randy) Winter and their children, Ben and Leila, Peter (Beth) Tetzner and their children, Lauren, Calvin, and Kade, and Matthew (Kristin) Tetzner, and their children, Weston and Emmett; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church, in Washburn, with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating. Spring interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.