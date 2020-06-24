John T. Oxley, age 77, of Sanborn, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. He was born March 22, 1943, in Rockford, IL, the son of Ross and Margaret (Ledyard) Oxley.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Marengo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, on Saturday, at the church. Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery, in Marengo.

Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.

To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Oxley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments