John T. Oxley, age 77, of Sanborn, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. He was born March 22, 1943, in Rockford, IL, the son of Ross and Margaret (Ledyard) Oxley.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Marengo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, on Saturday, at the church. Interment will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery, in Marengo.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.
To view a full obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.