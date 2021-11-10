John R. Greene, 89, of Mason, WI, passed away on October 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 3, 1932 in Ashland, the son of Frank and Helen (Peterson) Greene.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1960. He was united in marriage to Ardis M Provost on April 6, 1963 in Illinois. He worked as an iron worker for J & M Reinforcing Co. Inc., in Milwaukee until retirement. After retiring in 1989, he moved to Mason, WI.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, and carpentry. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Ritter; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin (Sandy) Greene and Richard Greene; two sisters, Irene Piff and Dorothy Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; children, John W. Greene, Rita Rowland, Marlene Rooney, and Daniel Puig; and three sisters, Helen, Margaret, and Marie, and brothers, Harold and Frank.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 12:00-3:00 pm at the Northwoods Bar in Sanborn, WI.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family.
