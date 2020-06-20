John J. Blahnik, 83, of Washburn, WI, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care in Washburn. John was born on March 26, 1937, in Ashland, WI, the son of Vance L. Blahnik and Gladys A. (Flynn) Blahnik.
John graduated from DePadua High School, and later he graduated from Northland College. On July 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sharon A. McManus at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn.
John began his career as a sales representative for Addressograph, Multigraph Corp, then he was a sales promotion representative for Beatrice Foods Co., a Territory Manager for Johnson and Johnson in the first aid products division. He was also the C.E.O. for Bayfield County Memorial Hospital and Northern Lights Manor Nursing Home. Lastly, he was the C.E.O. for Victory Memorial Medical Center, Stanley until his retirement. Upon retiring, he returned to Washburn, and was employed by Bratley Family Funeral Homes.
Family and friends were important to John. He always felt that giving back to your community was something everyone should do. John served on numerous boards, and chairing many of them.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Kevin.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons John E. Blahnik, Anoka, MN, and Brian (Jennifer) Blahnik, Madison, WI; daughter-in-law, Sandy, LaGrange, IL; sister, Mary (James) Foley, Normal, IL; brother, Tom (Florence) Blahnik; grandchildren, Alix, Cullen, Jack, and Michelle; great-granddaughter, Aurora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per John’s request there will be no formal services. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
Memorials maybe made to Health Ministries of Haiti, 9 East Spyglass Ct., Madison, WI 53717-1143.
Arrangements are with the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI. To view this obituary online please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
