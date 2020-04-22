John A. Stolarczyk Jr., 86, of Jefferson, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
John Andrew Stolarczyk Jr. was born on September 20, 1933 in Sanborn, Bayfield County, Wisconsin, the son of John Andrew Sr. and Josephine (nee Vallancourt) Stolarzyk. On April 20, 1995 he married Joyce Ann (nee Lathrop) Friese at the Jefferson Court House. He retired from Findorf Corporation and went on to work at Redigas of Watertown until the age of 75, and then worked with his own lawn mowing business, JS with Pride. John joined the United States Army and served in Korea and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton as well as River Bend Campground. He loved feeding birds and ducks as well as lawn mowing, planting trees, riding his golf cart at River Bend and camping.
John is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Stolarczyk and his dog, Lacey of Watertown; children, Linda (Mark) Krebs of Bear Creek, Laurie (Fred) Malchow of Hartford, James (Rose) Stolarczyk of Jacksonville, NC, Sheryl (Scott) Sprenger of Ben Lomond, CA, Robin Stolarczyk of Watertown, and John (Jody Lynn) Stolarczyk III of Cedarburg as well as step-children, Sharon (Rich) Pochowski of Waterloo, Jeanette Zache of Beaver Dam.
He is further survived by grandchildren, Shannon (Nathan) Heinritz, Luke (Ciara) Malchow, Austin (Francesca) Malchow, Sean Stolarczyk, Letitia Stolarczyk, Elijah Sprenger, Zac Sprenger, Caleb Sprenger, Jacob Sprenger,Caleb Madrid, Ethan Bohmann, Anthony Bohmann, Kailee Stolarczyk and Mason Stolarczyk; step-grandchildren, Nathaniel Friese, Bradley Friese, Derek Pochowski, Donald Zache III and Nicholas Zache, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
John is also survived by siblings, Andy (Carol) Stolarzyk, George (Jean) Stolarzyk, Jim (Cindy) Stolarzyk, Tom Stolarczyk and Helen Gregoire; sister-in-law, Theresa Stolarzyk as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna (Robert) Miller and Marion (Walter) Johnson; brother, Walter Stolarzyk; grandson, Jimmy Stolarczyk; step-son-in-law, Donny Zache, Jr. as well as ex-wives, Letitia Hron and Patricia Stolarczyk.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff as well as the Rehab Department at Alden Estates in Jefferson for their wonderful care of both John and Joyce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.