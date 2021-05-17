Joanne Beverly (Maurstad) Hadland was born December 12, 1930, to Ingard O.and Marie (Aase) Maurstad, in Boone County NE. She was raised in Newman Grove, NE with her five siblings, the youngest of whom, Douglas, survives her. Joanne earned baccalaureate and graduate degrees in English and music from Augustana College and the University of Oregon, respectively. She taught high school English and vocal music, in both South Dakota and Oregon, when her children were young. She had a very special bond with her students from her time teaching in Halsey, OR, many of whom became lifelong friends. Joanne and her then husband, Bob, moved back to the Midwest in the 1970’s, where they were involved in the banking industry. After their bank failed during the farming crisis of the 80’s, they moved north to start again in Bayfield, WI. Joanne combined her elegant sense of beauty with her love for her Norwegian heritage, and opened a gift store in downtown Bayfield. She operated Joanne’s Scandinavian, with her daughter, Solveig, for nearly 30 years. After retiring, Joanne moved to the Twin Cities to be near her other children and grandchildren, as she aged. She was the beloved mother to Christian, Martha, Erik, Sigurd, Anna Marie, and Solveig. Beloved grandmother to Erik, Siri, Inge Marie, Asbjorn, Brynjolf, Ingeborg, Gracie, Julia, Tala, Frey, Lasse, and Liv. Beloved great grandmother to Jocelyn.
Joanne was moved and found profound joy in all things musical. She loved a good game of bridge, the NY Times crossword puzzle, Bach choral music, and chats on her porch with a bottle of wine. She loved the Metropolitan Opera and always splurged on the good seats. She loved rhubarb pie from the Candy Shoppe, language and grammar, discussions about politics and theology, jellybeans, and a good brandy Manhattan. She was an excellent lefse maker and made sure that all of her children and many of her grandchildren were able to carry on this tradition. She was generous and kind, sassy and irreverent, faithful, hardworking, and courageous. Most of all, she was loved.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Duane (Talma) Maurstad, Henrietta (Alan) Mongerson, Marion (Dorothy) Maurstad, Ingolf (Marilyn) Maurstad, and infant sibling Marion Roger; and her former husband, Robert Hadland. Survivors include her children; Christian (Laura) Hadland, Martha (Steve) Palm, Erik (Natsuko) Hadland, Sigurd Hadland, Anna Marie (Jim) Hadland, and Solveig Hadland; her grandchildren and great grandchild, her brother, Douglas (Cathy) Maurstad, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She lived a life filled with many joys and sorrows. She died surrounded by love, with family by her side. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.
Graveside service, Saturday, May 29th, 2021, 1:30 pm, Bayfield’s Greenwood Cemetery. David Saetre, officiant. Luncheon to follow, Rittenhouse Inn. All are welcome. Memorials to the Apostle Islands Area Community Foundation, Joanne B. Hadland Fund, or a charity of your choice.
