Joan C. Solberg, age 80, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Birch Havin in Ashland. She was born September 2, 1940 in Ashland, the daughter of Conrad and Ada (Rewalt) Solberg.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 pm, Monday, June 14th at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Pastor James Deters officiating.

Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland.

